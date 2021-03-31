Without anything! Chiquis Rivera boasts her beauty on Instagram | Instagram

Jenni Rivera’s daughter has done it again! The beloved Chiquis Rivera made a great impression on her followers by posing without anything for Instagram.

The American personality decided to pose for the camera without any clothing and with her face completely natural, all to advertise a recognized beauty brand.

Chiquis Rivera’s followers were impressed by admiring her beauty and perfect skin on her famous social network. For the occasion, Chiquis decided to put her clothes aside and the composer also posed like a professional and with such a fresh appearance that she seems to have just come out of the shower.

The interpreter of Cheer up and you will see She posed in this way to promote a skincare product, a brand for which she has long been an ambassador. The publication shared 4 hours ago has already exceeded 22 thousand reactions and Internet users did not hesitate to flatter the beauty of Lupillo Rivera’s niece and fill her comment box with hearts and kisses.

The judge of Tengo Talento Mucho Talento recently surprised by confessing that she could give her ex-husband another chance Lorenzo Mendez. Chiquis Rivera was questioned about whether she would return with her ex and indicated that with just a few things that he changed, this could be possible.

It should be noted that on various occasions Janney Marin Rivera She has indicated that there is love between her and the former vocalist of La Original; However, apparently other situations ended with their much loved marriage.

In the midst of the singer’s silence, her brother Jhonny López committed an indiscretion by assuring that Lorenzo had “laid a hand on” Chiquis and therefore, everything came to an end. In 2020, the couple had given a hiatus to their relationship, which was surprising when their followers realized that it was not final and had returned.

In the midst of happiness for their return, Covid-19 reached the couple, which they faced together and with a lot of love and just when they were seen as happiest on social networks, a statement by Chiquis Rivera placeholder image was released, reporting the end of their marriage.

The famous one pointed out that it was fair to announce this decision to her followers since they have been with them every step of the way; He also thanked the discretion and respect in such a painful moment. He indicated that he would not speak about the issue or causes of separation out of respect for Méndez’s daughter and mother.

After this, the influencer disappeared for a few days from her social networks and deleted all the images from her Instagram account. Later, his “reboot” came, he arrived with new projects and content for his social networks.