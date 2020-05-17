Afp and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. a11

Washington. Hoping that the major championships will be revived soon, American fans are once again enjoying a sporting weekend with the return of golf’s number one, Rory McIlroy, and the fifth race of the Nascar, the most popular car series in the world. country, in which the Mexican Daniel Suárez will take action.

The United States continues to be the nation with the highest number of infections (1.4 million) and deaths (85 thousand) from the coronavirus, but many of its states are beginning to ease restrictions and some allow professional sports activities.

In Florida, which has already hosted mixed martial arts (UFC) fights and tennis exhibition tournaments, McIlroy and Dustin Johnson (fifth-ranked on the PGA list) will pair up with Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a spectatorless game, whose purpose is is to raise more than three million dollars to fight Covid-19.

Golf can do things like this again, said Northern Irishman McIlroy. We can keep a physical distance, ride different golf carts, and be more than six feet (1.80 meters) from each other. Take all necessary precautions to start this match.

In the motor world, the Nascar series, which only had four dates before suspending the season, will be the first to resume, on Sunday with a race without an audience on the track in Darlington, South Carolina, where preventive measures such as the use of masks and the taking of temperatures to protect the health of the participants.

However, most sports in the US remain on hiatus and others continue to be canceled, such as the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational women’s golf tournament, scheduled for July 15-18, in Michigan, which is one less opportunity for the Mexican Gaby López and María Fassi.

.