The vote that could define a 30% wage reduction for São Paulo’s councilors, in an effort to reduce municipal administration costs and transfer them to fight covid-19, was not held on Thursday, 23, as predicted the board of directors of the house. There was no agreement between the bench leaders.

In addition to cutting the salaries of parliamentarians, the project reduced the budget of councilors by 30% and the salary of commissioned civil servants, indicated by members of the legislature, by 20%.

One of the questions raised by the councilors would be that the Constitution would not allow the reduction of wages in the country. Another was that the project would not have gone through internal discussions within the house before being taken to the plenary. The PT bench argued that the reduction should not be linear and that the councilors who have greater equity should have greater cuts in salaries.

The project had already been a reason for talk between councilors in WhatsApp groups since Wednesday, 22. Councilors like Adilson Amadeu (DEM) and Camilo Cristófaro (PSB) said that the resources that are already being spent to fight the coronavirus were not being inspected.

“I would donate 100% of my salary, that’s not it,” said Cristófaro. “What I want to know is where is the R $ 1 billion in health?”, He said, referring to the amount released by the Chamber to the City Hall at the beginning of the month – and which is being spent to fund the field hospitals and renovations in 12 hospitals in the city. city, in addition to the completion of works in four units that were already under construction.

Voting is scheduled to resume this Friday, 24.

Councilors also added amendments to the bill that provide for the return of amounts from the Chamber’s budget that will not be used, so that they can be used by the Executive, and that create a lock to avoid payments above the constitutional ceiling, the so-called “super salaries”.

