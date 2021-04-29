Without a professional league they will not change the current agreement

04/29/2021 at 10:57 AM CEST

The future women’s professional competition, the Ellas League, is stagnant as a result of the CSD’s Steering Committee has not yet approved it. An essential legal procedure for it to become officially recognized as a professional league, equating itself to the men’s soccer and basketball league.

A situation that causes collateral “damage”, in this case with the players and the collective agreement in force since February 2020, which was the first in the history of Spanish women’s football. AFE denounced said agreement as a measure to avoid its automatic renewal, as has happened with the masculine one, when the date of June 30 was fulfilled. A complaint that intends to modify some of the aspects of the current agreement looking ahead to the next season.

Among the planned reforms are the current minimum wage of 16,000 euros at 75% partiality, the seniority bonus, family conciliation and maternity, image rights or occupational risks. It also wants to address the issue of the controversial list and its respective compensation clause, intend to eliminate this aforementioned partiality, in addition to defining in more detail the working day, breaks and Christmas holidays.

Likewise, other issues that he wants to address is insurance in the event of a disability situation or the existence of a wage guarantee fund, in addition to starting economic measures for this Professional League and the signing of a commitment on bets and fixes. Issues all of them that right now are conditioned to the transformation into a professional competition.

The clubs of the current Primera Iberdrola, which would become a professional, are clear that the changes they want to make for this new agreement are only viable under a professional league scenario. Hence also the importance of the government expediting the entire process of transformation into a women’s league as soon as possible in order to solve everything that its transformation implies from an organizational point of view, and also in terms of the labor relationship of the players.