Without a monetary agreement with Jon Jones, Derrick Lewis proclaims himself a contender for the belt and promises to knock out Francis Ngannou in the rematch

Still without being confirmed as the next challenger to the heavyweight belt, Derrick Lewis is already preparing for the rematch against Francis Ngannou. “The Black Beast” He assured that a new fight will be with more action than the first and promised to knock out the Cameroonian.

The statements were made in an interview with ESPN.

“It is going to be a fun fight. We both got better from that fight. It will be five rounds of a lot of movement, it will not be a sleepy fight. It will be five rounds of many shots and then it will be interesting to watch. I am very motivated for that ”, he claimed Lewis.

The potential challenger revealed to have studied recent bouts of Ngannou and affirmed that if the champion does not change his style, he will be knocked out by him.

“I’m going to knock him out in the first exchange of blows. I almost knocked Curtis out like that but he ran off. I feel that in my heart especially with the fact that Francis is on top of all the other guys. I saw him do that a lot in the fight against Jairzinho Rozentruik. If Ngannou does that to me, I’m going to knock him out. “, concluded Derrick.

In a recent interview, Dana White I affirm that Derrick Lewis will probably be the next challenger of Francis Ngannou, but the organization has not yet confirmed the fight.

Second in the heavyweight ranking, Derrick Lewis he is experiencing a great phase in his career. The American is on a four-win streak. His record is 25-7. In his last fight, he knocked out Curtis blaydes in the stellar of UFC Vegas 19.