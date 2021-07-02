“Without a doubt Mercedes improved a little”

Verstappen, who leads the drivers’ championship with 18 points over Lewis Hamilton, started the free test day very well at the circuit of Red Bull Ring being the fastest in the first trial.

However, in the second practice he was relegated to third place two tenths of a second behind Hamilton, the fastest, and Valtteri Bottas, who led a 1-2 of Mercedes in a session that featured a slight presence of rain.

“They seem quite fast on the soft compound,” Verstappen began in Britain’s Sky Sports F1 his analysis of what Mercedes did on Friday.

“I think that for our part that run was not perfect. But, nevertheless, I felt good in the car, everything felt quite good. There are no real problems, we just have to make sure we have a little more rhythm on the tire. soft because I think we look good in the middle. Also in the long runs we are decent. At the end of the day, that’s the most important thing, “added the Dutchman.

Also read:

Asked if he thinks he could be ahead of Hamilton and Bottas if he finds the necessary rhythm on the soft compound, Verstappen commented: “I think it will be very tight. They’ve definitely improved a bit. So yeah we’ll see that tomorrow in qualifying. But of course the most important thing is that these softer compounds last in the race. So that’s going to go too. be a challenge. “

The weather conditions, much cooler than last weekend, were far from ideal in the second practice as a light drizzle fell, although it was not enough to completely wet the track and stop the work of the drivers and teams.

“I was checking with my hand while driving how much it was raining. Luckily it was good enough to keep driving, but I felt some moments where you go into a curve and it seems like there is a little more grip. But it hasn’t rained (much), so we had a good reading of the pace in long runs, “said Verstappen.

Additional information from Luke Smith

Gallery: Photos from Friday’s Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

1/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

2/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

3/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

4/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

5/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

6/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

7/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

8/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

9/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

10/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

11/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

12/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

13/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

14/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

15/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

16/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

17/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

18/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

19/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Landor Norris, McLaren MCL35M

20/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Landor Norris, McLaren MCL35M

21/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Landor Norris, McLaren MCL35M

22/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Louis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

23/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

24/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

25/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

26/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

27/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

28/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

29/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

30/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

31/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

32/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Roy Nissany, Williams FW43B

33/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Roy Nissany, Williams FW43B

34/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Roy Nissany, Williams FW43B

35/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

36/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

37/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

38/39

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

39/39

Photo by: Erik Junius