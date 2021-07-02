“Without a doubt Mercedes improved a little”

Verstappen, who leads the drivers’ championship with 18 points over Lewis Hamilton, started the free test day very well at the circuit of Red Bull Ring being the fastest in the first trial.
However, in the second practice he was relegated to third place two tenths of a second behind Hamilton, the fastest, and Valtteri Bottas, who led a 1-2 of Mercedes in a session that featured a slight presence of rain.
“They seem quite fast on the soft compound,” Verstappen began in Britain’s Sky Sports F1 his analysis of what Mercedes did on Friday.
“I think that for our part that run was not perfect. But, nevertheless, I felt good in the car, everything felt quite good. There are no real problems, we just have to make sure we have a little more rhythm on the tire. soft because I think we look good in the middle. Also in the long runs we are decent. At the end of the day, that’s the most important thing, “added the Dutchman.
Asked if he thinks he could be ahead of Hamilton and Bottas if he finds the necessary rhythm on the soft compound, Verstappen commented: “I think it will be very tight. They’ve definitely improved a bit. So yeah we’ll see that tomorrow in qualifying. But of course the most important thing is that these softer compounds last in the race. So that’s going to go too. be a challenge. “
The weather conditions, much cooler than last weekend, were far from ideal in the second practice as a light drizzle fell, although it was not enough to completely wet the track and stop the work of the drivers and teams.
“I was checking with my hand while driving how much it was raining. Luckily it was good enough to keep driving, but I felt some moments where you go into a curve and it seems like there is a little more grip. But it hasn’t rained (much), so we had a good reading of the pace in long runs, “said Verstappen.
Additional information from Luke Smith
Gallery: Photos from Friday's Austrian F1 Grand Prix
