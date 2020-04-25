President of Instituto Brasil 200, Gabriel Kanner says that Sérgio Moro’s departure from the Ministry of Justice is “the beginning of Bolsonaro’s end”. The institute brings together about 300 entrepreneurs from all over the country who supported the president.

Kanner also says that it is possible that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, will leave soon.

What is the impact of the departure of Minister Sérgio Moro?

It’s impressive. Everyone believed that Bolsonaro could make a transformation in Brazilian politics, a clean one, fight corruption. Today, any kind of hope that we could have in Bolsonaro came crashing down. Not only because Sérgio Moro left, very serious, which strongly shakes the government’s support base, but the accusations are extremely serious. This interference, which he wanted to have in the Federal Police, we didn’t even see at the time of the PT when Lava Jato began. It shows another facet of Bolsonaro that until now had not been exposed. It makes us lose any kind of confidence that we could have in the president. It will be the word of one against the other. But I believe in Moro that the president wanted to have someone in the PF.

Mr. represents a group of entrepreneurs who supported the president. How is it?

The support is completely shaken. Support is lost. There is no way to maintain support for a president who goes so against the values ​​that elected him. We elected Bolsonaro to fight corruption and he is doing the opposite. I can’t speak for everyone. But, without a doubt, it is the beginning of the end of Bolsonaro. It is unlikely that he will get a support base from entrepreneurs. Even because of the isolation of Paulo Guedes.

Is it the target of the Bolsonarist turn?

This Pro-Brazil plan without the participation of Paulo Guedes … I imagine that the minister should soon leave the government. It really destroys any hope that we may have. From an economic point of view, it is very serious. We came from a change in the economy, seeking an economic recovery. It will be very difficult to resume. It is very uncertain. We have no way of knowing whether Paulo Guedes will stay or leave.

What is the expectation regarding the minister’s stay?

He’s already been on a collision course. If we follow all the cases, they always ended in dismissal. It is possible that Paulo Guedes will leave the government soon.

