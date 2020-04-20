Jorge Jesus’ contract with Flamengo is close to the end and, despite the negotiations and the public wishes of the parties to renew it, there is still no agreement for that. Mister’s contract is valid until the middle of this year and the technician, from Portugal, continues in negotiations with Rubro-Negro, whose priority is to remain during the term of President Rodolfo Landim, until 2021.

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus during activity at Ninho do Urubu (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

As the THROW! informed on March 21 – at the beginning of the stoppage of Brazilian football -, the coronavirus pandemic had an impact on negotiations with the coach. Especially in the economic part, given the devaluation of the Brazilian currency against the euro. On Sunday, 19, the currency closed at R $ 5.69. On June 1, 2019, when it was announced, the exchange rate was R $ 4.39.

Under “normal circumstances”, Flamengo hoped to have a definition on this issue at this point. On March 1, for example, soccer vice president Marcos Braz stated, after Flamengo’s match at Maracanã, that “the relationship is good (between the board and coach Jorge Jesus), only now it is beginning to have to have a decision on that (renewal). “

However, Flamengo remains optimistic about the coach’s permanence. After all, the coach’s current salaries are considered to be “European level”, and, like the direction, Mister has already expressed several times the desire to continue his work at the helm of the team, in which he has a great atmosphere.

Therefore, the dealings between Jorge Jesus, Marcos Braz, Bruno Spindel and Rodolfo Landim – strong names in football and the club president – continue, despite the physical distance between the parties. The coach has been in Portugal since March 22, released due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the moment, the return to Brazil is as uncertain as the return of activities in the CT of Ninho do Urubu.

