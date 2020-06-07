Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. a11

The specialist in air pistol Alejandra Zavala is calmer because the support of the Sports Fund for High Performance is guaranteed, as promised by the deputy Mario Delgado in the two virtual meetings they have had, so he is aware that the classification Olympic to Tokyo will be long in the hope of getting more sponsors so as not to suffer from lack of resources, denied by Conade.

Fourth Olympic place in Rio 2016 and medalist in World Cups, Central American and Pan American Games, the Jalisco knows that between March and April 2021 it will be the last qualifier to Tokyo in a venue still pending, since this year’s was scheduled in India and it was canceled by the coronavirus.

She was excited to achieve the pass by being advised in Germany and Egypt by the instructor and double Olympic medalist Munkhbayar Dorjsur, as well as by her physiatrist Erika Lozano, hired by Fodepar, since she has no coach since 2018.

I paid for my military camp out of pocket, I am a sergeant, I have the support of Azúcar y Caña as a result of my successes. I’m looking for resources for the next preparation in Germany, as I did during those three months (from December 2019 to February 2020), said Alex, who in 11 days will be 36 years old.

Hard battle

Alejandra suffers from hypoglycemia, she was fat, she weighed 105 kilos, I lost 35 (in almost two years) and I am missing another 10. I want to feel healthy, be well. Sometimes, due to my weight, I suffered from back pain, knee pain and hardly fit in the plane seat. It caused me insomnia, tremors, sweat, fear, which has been overcome with exercise and diet.

“I am going to prepare one hundred percent; what we are going through is a difficult situation for everyone and life is different (due to the pandemic). Personally, I am the one who has set the tone in sports shooting and seeing five classified teammates in Tokyo is a pride, of course, I always like to win, but it must be recognized that we have a young delegation.

“I will not always be there and I am motivated by Gabriela Rodríguez, Alejandra Ramírez, Jorge Orozco, Edson Ramírez, who will make their Olympic debut, and José Sánchez, who will be their second games because they competed in Beijing 2008.

It is just me and my desire to achieve an Olympic medal for Mexico in a long-running mind control sport with aspirations to Tokyo, Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028. There are 60-year-old medal winners, so there is a future ahead, he said. with enthusiasm from Guadalajara.