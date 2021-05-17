Without a bra and in a thong, Noleia poses upside down with another girl and shows her rear

Noelia She uploaded a hot photograph to Instagram where she poses with another curvy girl, however, her pose stole the gaze, since the Puerto Rican left very little to the imagination.

This Sunday, the singer made hers and was daring by appearing lying face down, posing without a bra and with a white lace thong that reveals her shapely rear.

“Late Brunch… after Spray Tanning, bonding time… Spray Tanning #Noelicioustimes #noeliciouslingerie 👉😜 what am I? Whoever knows me knows 🦅 #Sabendeverdad? I read you ”, he asked his followers on the postcard that in a few hours has added almost 31 thousand ‘likes’.

“You are the one who is closest to food, I love your tattoo at the base of your spine 😍😍”, said one user.

“You are beautiful my beautiful love ❤️”, said another admirer.

“What a delight of women 🔥🔥”, commented one more.

As if that was not enough, Noleia also took the opportunity to promote her OnlyFans account in a short video where she modeled with a fishnet jumpsuit, which she complemented with a pink thong over the tight garment.

