Without a bra and in a string thong, Daniella Chávez paralyzes Instagram with her attributes

Daniella Chavez She has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, who applaud the daring publications that the Chilean usually gives them to keep them aware of her steps.

On this occasion, the 35-year-old model ruffled the chicken coop by appearing posing from her apartment in Brooklyn, New York, without bra and with a floss-like thong that left very little to the imagination.

“Enjoying the view from my balcony #brooklynbridge #newyork which photo do you like best? 1 or 2? ”, He asked his admirers in the images that in a few hours have managed to collect more than 124 thousand likes and countless compliments.

(Swipe to see the photos)

Previously, Daniella Chávez was admired lying face down on a sofa, holding the top of her striking green bikini in her hands. The message that accompanied the photo was “Question: What powder is better? Morning, Borrach @, Reconciliation or Farewell? ”.

Read also:

Jailyne Ojeda shares video in tight leggings playing hula hoop

Kim Kardashian’s Skims to be Team USA’s Official Underwear Supplier at the Tokyo Olympics

Miley Cyrus mourns the death of one of her fans in a homophobic attack