Without a bra and in a miniskirt, Miley Cyrus shows a little more than necessary

Whoa when Miley Cyrus he proposes to raise the temperature with his irreverence he achieves it. The American singer caused a sensation by posting one of those daring videos that her more than 137 million Instagram followers love.

On this occasion, the former Disney girl did her thing and uploaded a clip of one of the presentations she made in Las Vegas, where she appears wearing a black leather blouse, without a bra, as well as a miniskirt that, when she dared to dance on stage, He let see a little more than necessary because the tiny garment did not fully cover his rear and exposed his little thong.

RULE # 1: KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE. 🃏☠️ ♣ ️🇺🇸 #WhatHappensInVegas ”, he wrote as a caption in the series of videos that have exceeded two million views.

A few weeks ago, Miley Cyrus also paralyzed hearts with another material in which she used a tight black high-cut bodysuit that barely covers your intimate area.

