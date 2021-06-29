Without a blouse! Eiza González poses like Salma Hayek for a magazine | Instagram

The famous Mexican actress Eiza González continues to shine in Hollywood following in the footsteps of the beautiful Salma Hayek In his style, he has posed for a famous magazine. The daughter of Glenda reyna She chose for the occasion a glamorous tailored suit with a great peculiarity, she did not use a blouse or underwear underneath.

With an open bag and with great elegance, Eiza González posed for the camera lens and was the cover of the Marie Claire magazine, inside it there are other images that take the breath of the followers of this beautiful woman, because the sack seems more and more open.

Whoever obtained enormous success thanks to his beginnings in the Mexican telenovelas of Televisa, is shining in Hollywood, where modeling has been one of his facets and because of his talent and others, there are those who assure Eiza is the new Salma Hayek.

The young girl Eiza Gonzalez She posed with the sea in the background, hair quite relaxed and a scarf around her neck, the skirt part of the saste suit was long and wide at the bottom. The Mexican looked like a professional in front of the lens and did not miss the opportunity to share the images on her official Instagram account and thank the magazine.

Hi! The month of July is here! Thank you Marie Claire , wrote the actress and singer along with the photographs.

The publication was shared by the artist a day ago and exceeded 300 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Famous as Alessandra Rosaldo and Angelique Boyer and not famous, they could not resist commenting on the beauty of González.

This beautiful woman has obtained roles in important films on the big screen, in addition, she has been an important part of the gossip magazines for having a relationship with the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood.