Without a blouse, Daniella Chávez shows off in front of the mirror

More than beautiful! The beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez once again impressed her followers with her unparalleled beauty. The also singer who became a star on Televisa and social networks delighted her followers by being recorded at the exact moment when she was getting ready during the morning even without a blouse.

The Bride of the America’s Cup allowed to be recorded in this situation, something that Internet users greatly appreciated, to later share these images on their Instagram stories. The beautiful Daniella was only in a fairly small garment and that left a large part of her charms on view, this while she was preparing her blonde hair with a dryer.

Daniella Chávez has become quite a influencer With more than 14 million followers, this beautiful woman has kept Internet users captivated with her constant images in which her spectacular anatomy and beauty take center stage.

The most recent photographs of this beautiful sports commentator have left her followers breathless, as the cute Dany has taken out her smallest hem suits, which only consist of ribbons to show off her curves to the fullest.

Daniella Chávez has been compared by many with big stars like Kim Kardashian, Demi Rose, Kylie Jenner; among other. This is due to her curvy figure and her elegant style to show off.

The beautiful Daniella gained enormous fame after the rumor that she was the third in contention between Cristiano Ronaldo and his then partner, Irina Shayk. The followers of CR7 did not hold back to follow the young woman who captured the eyes of the soccer star and that is how Chávez’s popularity soared.

After this discovery, Televisa set its eyes on the blonde and added her as part of the faces of its sports venues, specifically, La Copa América, thanks to which it obtained the nickname of The Bride of the Copa América for its sympathy And beauty.

After this, the projects and jobs in the life of Daniella Chávez rained down and she grew up as one of the great stars of social networks, becoming one of the darlings of Instagram.