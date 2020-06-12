Thursday June 11, 2020

The Sevilla coach appreciated the measure of increasing the number of changes, because due to the demand that occurred during the match, both teams would have suffered due to injuries and muscle problems. In addition, he assured that there will be noise in the city even though there was no noise in the countryside.

Spanish football was played again with the Andalusian derby, where Seville won 2-0. Beyond the development of the game itself, the analysis of Julen Lopetegui, coach ‘Nervión’, went through the physical effort made by the teams after three months of inactivity.

“Having no games in the preseason, you have to focus on training sessions, eleven against eleven games and you don’t know how the team will respond. He has done well, we have had some muscle problem, overload on the calves, but we have all gone to the limit, “said the Spanish coach.

In the same vein, Lopetegui stressed that “if there had not been five changes we would finish both teams with nine due to the demands of the game. In Germany they play one a week and in Spain it is different. Eight training sessions and we will play every three or four days ».

Finally, the Sevillian coach had words for the match, highlighting that they deserved the victory and that the fans will know how to celebrate despite not having entered Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

“We have all made a great effort to prepare ourselves, like Betis, and to adapt to a different reality. They are three points, in the derby of the city and although there has been no noise in the field there will be in the city. We deserved victory, “he concluded.