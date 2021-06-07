Within hours of debuting here you have two very good renderings of the Kia Sportage

The fifth generation of the Kia Sportage is a few hours away from being official. In recent years, the South Korean house has worked hard to shape its technique, keeping its secrets under lock and key. The problem is that, in order for all the “pieces to fit together”, he has had to carry out long and inconspicuous validation test. Thanks to them, photographers have put on their boots taking spy shots of him on all, or almost all, of his test escapades.

Thanks to the capture of these spy photos, the render designers They have been able to show different creations over the last few months. However, none were good enough, as captured units were covered in a thick cloak of camouflage. Until days ago, we could see the first official Kia Sportage teasers. With them, come the first renderings in which we can almost faithfully glimpse its final design.

The new generation of the Kia Sportage will offer a more angular and aggressive design …

The person in charge of shaping these renderings has been, as on many other occasions, Kolesa. In the first image we have his powerful front, one of the planes that will evolve the most with respect to its predecessor. The lines that shape his physiognomy are much more angular and sharp than seen on other Kia models. So much so that its optics will adopt a polygonal pattern and the typical “Tiger Nose” grille will evolve once again …

The second image that completes this round of renderings corresponds to the rear. Here the design of the new generation Kia Sportage is smoother and less aggressive. The Full LED optics in the style of the Seltos or how simple the trunk lid is. To give a touch of personality, this area features the brand’s new logo in the lower central area. Finally, and although it is not official, the lower lip that houses the license plate holder stands out.

Kia Sportage: The new generation already has teasers and date to debut

With everything, this recreation of the fifth generation of the Kia Sportage is not official. Like any good render, many of the details that compose it will differ from the final version presented by the South Korean firm. However, there are many possibilities that the differences between one and the other are of nuance. We will still have to wait a few more hours to meet him, although we are convinced that some filtration will cheer us up the day won’t it?

Source – Kolesa.ru