Within hours of debuting here you have the sustainable seats of the Cupra Born

“Dress me slowly because I’m in a hurry.” This saying could be applied perfectly to the electrification strategy of the Volkswagen Group. Little by little, the different brands that make it up are showing their battery-powered models. When we learned of the existence of Seat el-Born we take great joy. Its debut, in prototype form, took place at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, our jubilation was short-lived …

The group’s plans changed and they withdrew this model from Seat to “give it” to Cupra. The sports firm needed a boost and this “zero emissions” was what they were looking for. So after two years of waiting, and a name change in between, very soon the Cupra born it will be a palpable reality. If all goes according to plan, its official debut will be tomorrow, but in the meantime, here are the eco-friendly seats created with SEAQUAL.

The Cupra Born, although it may not seem like it, is a Volkswagen ID.3 with its own design …

Useless “Sell a zero emission car” if your manufacturing process pollutes the environment. Ingratiating yourself with the greenest public is one of the keys to manufacturers and, although interested, it is a good thing. Thus, the Cupra Born will be a cleaner model thanks to using plastics that we humans abandon in nature. And for this he has the help of SEAQUAL INITIATIVE specialist.

In the images that you can see, there are the eco-friendly bucket seats to be fitted by the Cupra Born. For its manufacture has been used recycled polymer fiber fabric from plastic extracted from the Mediterranean and other seas, oceans, rivers and estuaries. According to those responsible for the Spanish firm, this innovative material is in accordance with the design style and the high quality standards that Cupra customers demand.

Cupra Born, why is this electric car so important to the brand?

According declarations of Antonino Labate, Director of Strategy, Commercial Development and Operations of Cupra …

“With the Cupra Born, our first 100% electric vehicle, we are entering a new electric era. The partnership with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE to create the seats for this new model shows that sustainability, innovation and contemporary design are a perfect combination. Cupra is a brand that inspires the world from Barcelona, ​​that’s why we are committed to circular economy projects and we help preserve a natural resource very close to us, the Mediterranean ”

There is nothing left to know all the “hidden” secrets of the Cupra born, so we rage with desire. You want to know how far it is a carbon copy of the Volkswagen ID.3 and you want to know how far the brand’s engineers have had freedom. Things of living under the umbrella of one of the largest car manufacturers in the world. Or not?

Source – Cupra