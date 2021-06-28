Within days of receiving her sentence, Allison Mack apologizes for participating in NXIVM

The 38-year-old actress issued a statement published in The Hollywood Reporter in which she expresses her regret.

“To those who have been harmed by my actions,” Mack said, “it is now of the utmost importance to me to say, from the bottom of my heart, that I am so sorry.”

“I gave myself to the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” he added, referring to the founder of Nxivm. “I believed, with all my heart, that his mentoring was leading me to a better and more enlightened version of myself. I dedicated my loyalty, my resources, and ultimately my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life. lifetime.”

Actress Allison Mack accepted that she gave the slaves intimidating and cruel treatment. (.)

“I am sorry for those of you that I brought to Nxivm. I’m sorry I ever exposed you to the dire and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I’m sorry to have encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly, ”noted the former Smallville actress.