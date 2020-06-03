Four days after ending a nearly decade-long drought on space flights originating from US soil, Hawthorne-based SpaceX will attempt to launch another rocket from Cape Canaveral this Wednesday, this time with a series of broadband Internet satellites.

Falcon 9 rocket launch time will begin at 5:55 p.m. California time.

The rocket will carry another batch of 60 Starlink satellites, adding to a growing array that already has more than 400 strong satellites, thanks to seven previous rocket launches.

Starlink is the global broadband service planned by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, and is designed to offer low-cost global internet access. The array is expected to ultimately include thousands of satellites, and an exact timeline for completion has not been determined.

The satellite’s last launch was originally scheduled in May, but was postponed due to bad weather at the time. SpaceX then opted to postpone the launch so that it could focus on last week’s historic launch of two astronauts to the International Space Station.

Saturday morning’s launch marked the first manned space mission from US soil since the space shuttle program was withdrawn in 2011. SpaceX also became the first private company to launch the launch.

After the planned launch of the satellite on Wednesday night, SpaceX will again attempt to retrieve the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket by landing it on a floating barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first stage of the rocket has been used in four previous SpaceX missions, highlighting the company’s efforts to reuse parts of the rocket to save money on subsequent flights.

