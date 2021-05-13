Withdrawing the use of mask to vaccinated seeks to encourage vaccination, says Dr. Huerta | Video

The covid-19 vaccine protects you from getting seriously ill and dying, but not from not getting infected, says Dr. Elmer Huerta, an oncologist and specialist in Public Health. The CNN contributor spoke about the new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the sense that the use of a mask is no longer necessary both in exteriors and interiors for people who are fully vaccinated against the disease. Dr. Huerta says that this decision seeks to encourage vaccination and “reward” those who are inoculated, but since it is not mandatory, it will not really be known who is vaccinated or not, and therefore the risk of contagion persists.