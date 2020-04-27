BRASILIA – Caixa starts releasing on Monday, 27, cash withdrawals from emergency aid resources deposited in the bank’s digital savings accounts. These deposits were made for beneficiaries who do not receive Bolsa Família or have an account with another bank.

Caixa’s emergency aid application.

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil / Estadão

The release of cash withdrawals follows a calendar that depends on the date of birth of the beneficiary, which runs from Monday to May 5.

For those who have not yet released their cash, but have already deposited the amount in digital savings, the funds can be used digitally, for the payment of invoices or using bar codes, and for transfer to other bank accounts.

The limitation only applies to those who are receiving assistance through the digital savings created by Caixa. Anyone who has indicated a previous bank account or is going to receive the R $ 600 to replace the Bolsa Família has no restriction for withdrawing.

According to Caixa, the withdrawal schedule is a preventive measure against the covid-19 pandemic. The objective is to “avoid agglomerations in branches and lottery units, exposing employees, partners and customers to the risk of contagion”.

Check the withdrawal schedule:

April 27: people who were born in January and February

April 28: born in March and April

April 29: born in May and June

April 30: born in July and August

May 4: born in September and October

May 5: born in November and December

Workers will be able to withdraw assistance at ATMs and lottery shops across the country, without the need to use a card. However, it will be necessary to request the withdrawal through the Caixa TEM application. So far, no other way to request the withdrawal has been reported.

