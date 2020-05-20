Updated on 05/20/2020 at 13:24

Millions of contributors may request the 25% withdrawal of your . since this week. This Wednesday, May 20, people whose ID ends in 1 will be able to enter their procedure on the website set up by the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and . (SBS). And, in order to make things tidier and avoid crowds, it has been foreseen that with the prior request, the beneficiaries can go to the banks with the certainty that they will be able to collect their money, without danger of contagion from coronavirus.

From 8 in the morning until 8 at night, you can access the web https://www.consultaretiroafp.pe/ to complete the requested data, including the account number to which the selected amount will be deposited. It can be done virtually and is completely free.

What is the timeline for registering the request?

As of May 18, the schedule to register on the previous website is as follows:

. withdrawal schedule: 25% of the fund

How much can I withdraw from my .?

According to Law No. 31017The withdrawal will be directly proportional to the accumulated balance of the fund. That is, it can be withdrawn from s / 4,300 (1 ITU) up to 25% of the total, with a maximum cap of s / 12,900 (3 ITU).

The . Association has made the following service and consultation channels available to users:

Enter http://inforegistro.asociacionafp.pe. You will find all the information about the withdrawal of the 25%.Call to (01) 399-3015. The telephone exchange will answer your questions. Write to the email consultaretiroafp@asociacionafp.com.pe indicating your . in the matter. 25% . withdrawal, online consultation: steps to register collection request, schedule and in which banks. (Capture)

In which financial entities can I derive my . deposit?

Users who are affiliated with National bank, Banbif, BBVA Continental, BCP, Huancayo Box, Interbank, Pichincha Bank and Scotiabank They may request the deposit of the withdrawal of their funds with their bank account number.

Meanwhile, customers of Bank of Commerce, Caja Arequipa, Piura box, Sullana box, Tacna box, CrediScotia, Falabella Bank and GNB Bank They can request it with their interbank account code (CCI).

