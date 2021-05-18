With you, Robert Langdon. ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ trailer

Peacock presents the official trailer of ‘The Lost Symbol’, adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Dan Brown that will act as a kind of television prequel to ‘The Da Vinci Code’, ‘Angels and Demons’ and ‘Inferno’.

Ashley Zukerman replaces Tom Hanks as professor of religious symbolism Robert Langdon, in this television series that has the director of the three aforementioned films -Ron Howard- among its executive producers.

Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp complete the main cast of this Universal Television, CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios production developed by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Its first episode has been directed by Dan Trachtenberg, also responsible for the first episode of the acclaimed ‘The Boys’.

The project was announced by NBC in early 2020 under the title of ‘Langdon’Although the series will finally premiere in the United States through Peacock, NBCUniversal’s video-on-demand service, without for the moment we know who will bring it to Spain.

Its premiere, this coming summer on a date yet to be specified.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

