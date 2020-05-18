Danna Paola, the possible cause of the breakup of Sebastián Yatra with Tini Stoessel

Sebastián Yatra confirmed the end of his romantic relationship with the Argentine model Tini Stoessel after a year of relationship, and immediately the name of Danna Paola has appeared on the radar for her alleged relationship with the singer, since according to followers of the former couple, the Mexican singer-songwriter would have been the third in disagreement and the possible cause of the rupture between the media couple.

According to the lyrics of the song Bad Fame by Danna Paola, which in one verse mentions Sebastián Yatra, makes it clear that rumors about his private life have been the order of the day.

And it is that a recent interpretation from his Instagram account would have been enough proof for fans to draw their conclusions.

At the end of the corresponding stanza in the song, Danna turns to speak to someone and says “With Yatra I did leave”, in a possible joking tone that is now giving something to talk about.

“That if I went with Maluma, no; that with Yatra… with Yatra I did leave ”, it is part of the lyrics that has generated controversy.

Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra during a show in Bogotá (Photo: Special)

This transmission made at the beginning of last April, andAt the time, he was criticized by the followers of Sebastián Yatra and Tini, and now that their love break has become official, it has regained more strength and has gone viral, it is also mentioned that this clip of the interpreter of Oye Pablo It would have caused the model discomfort.

But that is not all, since a video was also broadcast in recent days in which Sebastián Yatra appears playing a song to Danna Paola in an acoustic guitar session, in which the fans point out that he was giving him knowingly in love. After the clip, Yatra published another with the message with the text: “Happy Friday, I perreo alone”, in reference to the song by Bad bunny than Danna Paola He danced at home in a video that went viral.

“She shows so much that she wants Yatra … now he is alone, take advantage”, “Everyone is” wrapping “Danna Paola for being the supposed reason for the separation of Tini and Sebastián Yatra. It is 2020 and still people do not understand the famous phrase that says” the fault is not of the third party, nobody gets where they do not they let in ”, “Nobody gets where they don’t let him in, it’s true, but it’s also true that there are buscones and busconas that later become innocent”, are some of the comments that users have shared that suggest that between the two singers there was more than a friendship.

And although at some point Danna Paola, In conversation with her followers, she had already denied that between her and the interpreter of Treacherous there was more than just a working relationship.

“What happened to Sebastian Yatra, what happened? Well, what’s going to happen ?, We did a FaceTime, we got together to compose. That is all.”

So far, the singer has not reacted to rumors that place her as the third in disagreement in this love story.

Despite mentioning it in her song, Danna Paola confesses having nothing to do with Sebastian Yatra in a matter of love (Photo: Special)

The love breakup of two singers

Just yesterday May 16 Tini Stoessel published a message on her social networks where she announced her breakup with Yatra after a year of dating. “Hello, we wanted to tell you that with Sebastián we decided to end the relationship. We live beautiful moments, but sometimes things do not happen as one imagines them. Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and there will always be all the beautiful memories in our hearts. Thank you for giving us so much love. We love them very much ”, wrote the also singer.

For his part, Yatra did the same on his social networks, unleashing hundreds of messages that regretted the breakup: “Sometimes things don’t go as you imagine. Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and there will always be all the beautiful memories in our hearts.. Thank you for giving us so much affection, we love you very much ”, he shared.

Sebastian Yatra and Tini upon arrival at the Premios Juventud 2019, at the Wastco Center, in Miami (Photo: EFE / Giorgio Viera)

Yatra and Stoessel have known each other since 2016 When they released the song There is no one to stop us anymore, a song that was included in the album I want to return by Tini. From the video of the song, fans began to talk about the attraction between celebrities, But it would not be until after several months that they confirmed their relationship through Instagram, where they published some photos already as a couple.

