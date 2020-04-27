Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The past few days have been interesting for fans of wrestling games. We say this since it was confirmed that, after the disaster that was WWE 2K20, 2K Games decided to cancel WWE 2K21. Now we find out that doesn’t mean fans of this show will run out of something new this year, as a new arcade-style wrestling game was announced.

We are talking about WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a new wrestling experience that will seek to revive the arcade style that some wrestling games used to have. In it you can expect an accessible game system in which you will control deformed characters that will have impressive abilities.

“Whether you’re a casual gamer just getting started, or a passionate fan ready for all the action, WWE 2K Battlegrounds provides another way to deliver WWE action in video games,” explained 2K Games.

You can see what WWE 2K Battlegrounds looks like in the video that we present below:

The statement indicates that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will arrive sometime in the fall of 2020. At the moment it is unknown what platforms the project developed by Saber Interactive will receive.

It is worth mentioning that 2K Games specified that in the coming months they will give more details about WWE 2K Battlegrounds. We will be pending and we will inform you when we know more.

Major changes are coming to WWE 2K

Later, 2K Games explained that it listened to the criticism that WWE 2K20 received and that is why it is preparing changes. Most importantly, as previously announced, there will be no new WWE 2K this year.

The changes don’t end there, however, as 2K Games hired Patrick Gilmore to be the new WWE 2K executive producer on Visual Concepts. In case you don’t know, Gilmore is a creative with over 25 years of experience in the industry and has collaborated on franchises like Killer Instinct and Medal of Honor.

