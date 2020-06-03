Joe Biden is on the verge of formally securing the Democratic Party’s nomination for the November presidential election after winning hundreds more delegates in Tuesday’s primaries, which tested the United States’ ability to organize elections while suffering from a pandemic and a riot wave.

Biden could ditch his nomination next week in the West Virginia and Georgia primaries.

On Tuesday, voters across the country were forced to circumvent curfews, health concerns, and Guard troops, and in some cases waited in lines for hours for polling stations to close, after electoral authorities They drastically reduced the number of places to vote in person to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden and President Donald Trump easily won their respective primaries, which ran from Maryland to Montana, including the most precious state of the night: Pennsylvania. Although the two politicians will almost certainly meet at the polls in November, their party rules require that they reach a majority of delegates in the long season of state primaries.

Trump secured the Republican nomination in March.

Despite having suspended his campaign and endorsing Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ name was on the Democratic ballot Tuesday. On the eve of the primaries, adviser Jeff Weaver encouraged progressives to vote for him as well to help maximize their influence in leading the Democratic Party.

The remarks served as a reminder that while Biden has no legitimate rivals for the nomination, he must still convince skeptical activists from the far left wing of the formation, who fear it is too close to traditional politics.

Party unity was sidelined this week, however, overtaken by more worrying health and safety issues. The number of deaths from coronavirus exceeded 100,000 across the nation, which reports thousands of new infections a day.

At the same time, it varies several major cities, especially Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, among those voting Tuesday, had trouble containing the protests and related looting, which led to thousands of arrests.

Parties have had to adapt as some states have opted for a system that relies heavily on postal voting. One of them was Montana, where the 56 counties decided to only use this system despite Trump’s repeated warnings against him. Voter rights observers present in various states on Tuesday expressed concern over access to mail ballots, confusion over deadlines and a shortage of poll workers, leading to long lines.

Among the regions that held primaries on Tuesday were the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

Associated Press journalists Rodrique Ngowi in Providence, Rhode Island, and Terry Spencer in West Palm Beach, Florida, contributed to this report.