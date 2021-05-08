With which foods to base the daily diet to achieve the greatest weight loss, according to experts

We’ve listened to it ad nauseam: if you want to lose weight “eat less, move more.” It is undeniable that it is a philosophy that as a society has led us to become obsessed with burning more calories and eating less, in a certain way for many years it has been considered the perfect formula to lose weight. However, today we have other tools and above all more information that invites us to follow other paths and in fact they have nothing to do with counting calories. Yes! clear to lose weight we must eat fewer calories than the body usesHowever, there are also relevant factors such as quantity and quality. Therefore, a high-quality diet based on real and whole foods, together with a minimum consumption of processed foods, seems to be the perfect formula.

In fact, it is easier than we think: whole foods are naturally easy to consume in portions, meaning it is difficult to overeat. Finally, when was the last time you over-ate grilled chicken breast, broccoli, or salad? What happens is that they are foods full of nutrients that are good for the body, are low in calories and are of great help for regulate hunger and satiety signals. Therefore, basing the diet on these types of ingredients is the secret to long-term weight loss. Based on this, we took on the task of selecting the food categories that you simply cannot miss in your day-to-day life. Take note! And watch those extra kilos disappear.

1. Proteins: eggs, meat and dairy

It is well known that proteins are essential in the proper functioning of the body and are key in the weight loss process. Is about very satiating foods which are essential to control anxiety to eat, fight cravings and a great help in daily caloric intake. It is important to include a good source of protein of high biological value, in fact there are studies that support the benefits of starting the main meals with some protein bites The reason? They are of great help to reduce the total consumption of calories and to keep the level of sugar in the blood balanced throughout the day.

Proteins. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Fruits and vegetables: colorful and varied

It is no secret to say that fruits and vegetables should be the basis of any balanced diet focused on weight loss. Experts emphasize the importance of betting on a wide variety of colors throughout the day and placing special emphasis on consuming five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. It is the secret to optimal health and much more effective weight loss. Remember: the best diet to lose weight includes ingredients from all food groups, in the case of fruits or vegetables they are ideal as they provide satiety and they are very rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. It is also important to practice portion control of calorie-dense foods and reduce consumption of the higher-starch variants.

Fresh vegetables. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Starchy carbohydrates and whole grains: rice, quinoa, potatoes, beans, and lentils

We already know carbohydrates are not the enemy, in fact there are wonderful sources that are directly related to weight loss. Bet on the consumption of complex carbohydrates, they are characterized by their satiating power, low calorie content and great contribution in fiber. They are ideal for creating the most attractive and generous vegetarian dishes. The recommendation is to bet on the consumption of a cup of carbohydrates at each meal and a half-cup serving in sandwiches. The best alternatives are brown rice, oatmeal, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lentils, quinoa, and beans.

Quinoa. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Healthy fats: easy to identify like olive oil, dairy, avocado, nuts and seeds

Many years ago the word fat was related to weight gain. However, we currently know that it is a myth of the past and as with carbohydrates, we know that it is a group of essential foods for good health and in fact they are key in weight loss. The secret is to go for the best sources of healthy fats, which are naturally satisfying and packed with high-quality energy. Therefore adding a couple of tablespoons of fat to complete meals and snacks is the best kept secret to keep us satisfied longer and improve physical and mental performance. Bet on the use of nuts, avocado, olive oil, fatty fish, seeds and legumes.

Healthy fats. / Photo: Shutterstock

