Sometimes we get the perfect portrait. The people in the image look perfect, the only problem is that we do not like the background either because someone else went through or we just want to give it a special touch. And it has never been as easy as with PhotoRoom.

This mobile application was developed by a French startup and, due to its ease of use and function, has recently gained a lot of popularity.

When opening the app, the user has to choose an image so that PhotoRoom automatically removes the background and then select another. To achieve this, the application uses machine learning technology capable of identifying objects in a photo.

When the edition is finished, it is simply saved and can be used in another application, for example, upload it to social networks or send it via WhatsApp.

The developers of this tool decided to create it because in their work they faced the problem of having to manually remove the background from the photographs, which took a long time. After the launch they realized that they were not the only ones asking for an editor of this type that was easy to use.

Of course there are ordinary users who are taking advantage of the app to beautify their photos or make them much more fun with a background. But the creators of PhotoRoom have discovered that there are also industries, such as fashion, that appreciate having this function.

PhotoRoom today has more than 300 thousand monthly active users. The app is only available on iOS for now. The download is free, however, if you want to remove the watermark and unlock more features you have to pay a subscription of $ 9.49 per month.

The developers also announced that they are working on a much more complete image editor that, they assure, will be easier to use compared to other available programs.

