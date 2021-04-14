With what nutrients to feed the memory?

Memory is one of the most important functions of the brain that allows the body to encode, store and retrieve information from the past. It is a fundamental part of our history and of who we are, however it is a complex process that seems to be rebuilt based on chemical reactions that take place in the brain. Although we all forget things frequently, it is common for aging to bring with it certain memory problems and on many occasions when we feel forgetful, it could be due to lack of sleep or other reasons, including genetics, level of physical activity and lifestyle and environmental factors. However, there are no doubts about the close relationship between diet and brain health.

The good news is that there are certain foods that positively support memory and strengthen brain function, this type of diet is characterized by promoting good blood flow to the brain. In fact, today there are scientific studies in which it is proven that food is essential in the proper functioning of neurotransmitters. In addition, research has found that the Mediterranean diet is a great ally to keep aging brains alert, complementary to this a growing body of evidence links the characteristic foods of the Mediterranean diet with a better cognitive function, memory and alertness. Based on this, we took on the task of collecting the nutrients that will be essential to adequately feed memory and thereby strengthen mental health.

1. Essential fatty acids

According to numerous published scientific articles, omega-3 fatty acids lower the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, especially vascular dementia, but also Alzheimer’s disease. It is known that dementia is a progressive and debilitating syndrome that manifests itself with memory loss and various language problems, which end up significantly deteriorating the quality of life. The specialists recommend the consumption of dried fruits, fatty fish, seeds and vegetable oils of the first cold pressing.

Foods rich in omega 3./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Antioxidants

The consumption of abundant fruits and vegetables is a habit of vital importance for the health in general. Additionally, it is extremely important for good brain function. The main reason is that fruits and vegetables are the foods richest in antioxidants, substances that improve memory and protect the brain. Bet on the consumption of the richest variants in antioxidants such as cruciferous vegetables: broccoli, cabbage, kale, chard and spinach, they are ideal and low-calorie options. The berry family is also very beneficial, betting on the consumption of raspberries, blackberries, cherries, blueberries and strawberries. They attract attention for being a rich source of anthocyanins and other flavonoids which are of great help to stimulate memory and cognitive functioning.

Berries. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Foods rich in vitamin B

In general, the whole B complex contains vitamins that are essential for proper brain functionl. B1, in particular, has great anti-memory impairment effects. It also prevents brain aging and is great for lifting the spirits of people suffering from depression. On the other hand, vitamin B1, which is also called “Thiamine” and it is present in large quantities in the brain and all nervous tissues, participates in the glucose absorption process and is therefore ideal for maintaining energy in the body. For its part, vitamin B6 also plays an essential role in brain function, it provides great benefits since favors the formation of neurotransmitters such as dopamine, epinephrine, norepinephrine, GABA, and acetylcholine. Also vitamin B9 plays an important role, it favors the formation of red blood cells. This contributes to faster oxygen transport and therefore facilitates the proper functioning of the brain. It is popularly known as folic acid and plays an important role in mental acuity and in the preservation of brain functions. The B complex vitamins are found in various foods such as products of animal origin such as chicken, pork, beef, turkey, milk, eggs, seafood and fish. They are also found in plant-based products such as nuts, legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

Foods rich in vitamin B. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Foods rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant. Your action protects the brain from oxidative stress and of the degenerative processes that take place with age. Its role is decisive in preventing the onset of Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. It is also a key nutrient in iron absorption, which is a determining nutrient in the functioning of memory and attention. As if that were not enough, vitamin C is considered a natural antidepressant, thanks to its ability to increase levels of serotonin, a key neurotransmitter in mood. Bet on the consumption of citrus fruits such as orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime, kiwi, green leafy vegetables, strawberries, peppers, melon and tomatoes.

Citric fruits. / Photo: Pixabay

