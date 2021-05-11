With what it costs to rent a Bugatti Chiron you can buy a BMW X3 … every month | Motor

Buying a car is an expensive investment, but the numbers skyrocket when it comes to hypercars. Even leasing is out of reach for most …

One morning you wake up after one of those weird nights, and you exclaim: “I’m going to buy a Bugatti chiron! “. As a purpose of the day it is quite original, but the nonsense ends when you check what it costs: 2.5 million euros.

You may not be able to afford one of the most expensive hypercars in the world, but there is another option: How much does it cost to rent a Bugatti Chiron?

As our colleague Aaron Pérez tells us in Auto Bild, a Bugatti Chiron breaks all records, in terms of price … and specifications.

It has an 8.0-liter four-turbos W16 engine that produces 1,500 hp of power and 1,600 Nm of maximum torque.

Thanks to a seven-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system, this impressive Bugatti can reach 100 km / h in just 2.4 seconds and records a maximum speed, electronically limited, of 420 km / h.

Its price, with equipment, is around 3 million euros. How much would we have to pay if we want to rent it? Very few dealerships in the world offer this option. One of them is the Lamborghini Broward dealership in Florida (United States).

There you can rent a Bugatti Chiron Sport white, registered in 2019 and with about 2,000 kilometers traveled, for 65,950 dollars (55,600 euros) per month if you choose the two-year leasing contract. The figure drops to 52,196 dollars (44,000 euros) per month if you opt for the three-year contract. Of course, all maintenance is included in the monthly fee, as well as a two-year warranty.

For 45,000 euros you can rent a Bugatti Chiron Sport… or buy you a BMW X3 or an Audi TT every month. Which one do you prefer?

In addition to paying this incredible figure as a monthly fee, you have to meet a series of conditions.

The leasing contract indicates that you can only drive the Bugatti Chiron for a maximum of 2,500 miles, about 4,023 kilometers per year. Namely, only 335 kilometers per month. Doing the math, each kilometer costs 166 euros, plus gasoline …

With a 2-year leasing contract you will have to pay 1.6 million euros. Although you have the option to pay the rest of the value of the car, and buy it.

Definitely a bit off the budget of most …