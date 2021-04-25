“With Vox what I want is to debate”

Edmundo Bal, in ‘The Objective’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

Edmundo Bal, Ciudadanos candidate for the May 4 elections in Madrid, has attended the El Target program this Sunday, where he has answered Ana Pastor’s questions.

“What we experienced the other day in the debate with the candidates getting up, not wanting to talk, I no longer speak of reaching agreements, but I understand that in an election it is important that each of the candidates expose their program” explain about the Cadena SER debate.

“We are in a situation where it seems that the candidates do not want to speak. I do want to talk. That is why I asked Pablo Iglesias not to leave, and I asked Ángel Gabilondo and Mónica García not to leave ”, he added. “This worries me a lot,” he said.

But, “how concerned are you that Monastery doubted that he had received threats in a letter against him? [Pablo Iglesias] and your family? ”, the journalist insisted.

“I condemn the bullets in the envelope to Pablo Iglesias. I condemn the acts of violence against Vox in Vallecas. I condemn the acts of terrorist violence that Bildu has not yet justified ”, said the candidate of Cs. “I condemn everything. But you cannot lift one from a dialogue table ”.

“The attitude of Vox to the campaign I think nobody is surprised,” he remarked. And he stressed that he, with Vox, what he wants “is to debate”: “I want to contradict my proposals.”

In addition, he has repeated that with his vote the party – which he has avoided describing as the extreme right – “is not going to decide the policy of Madrid, it is not going to condition the lives of Madrid in the next two years.” “It is one of the poles of the parla arch …

