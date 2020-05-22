San Luis Potosi.- This Thursday after three initiatives were presented by several deputies from Morena in the state of San Luis Potosí, the local Congress said yes to life and rejected by 20 votes against, 4 in favor and 3 abstentions, the attempt to decriminalize abortion in the entity.

With the vote of practically all the parliamentary factions, including three of the six votes that Morena has in the Congress of San Luis Potosí, they rejected the initiatives that reformed several articles of the Penal Code and the General Health Law, with which it was intended decriminalize abortion.

In an interview with Siete24 Noticias, the deputy Sonia Mendoza Díaz, pointed out that this attempt also sought to eliminate the ‘constitutional rank’ that was granted in 2009 by the 58th Federal Legislature, to the right to life from the moment of conception and until the death, promoted by deputies of the National Action Party (PAN).

After a great debate and respecting the point of view of the legislators, by 20 votes in favor, we rejected these initiatives, considering that for us, in the first instance as a Party, there is respect for life and human dignity, stressed the legislator born in Matehuala.

Mendoza Díaz said that the deputies listened to the feelings of the majority of citizens, because since it became known that this issue was under discussion, they received many signatures from citizens and organizations that disagree with approving this issue of legalization, abortion and remove the constitutional rank of the right to life.

The general opinion in San Luis Potosí is in defense of life; We have seen it on social networks and even with the presence that it had on previous occasions when the topic was up for debate, today everywhere there is a citizen clamor that asked the majority to defend life, said the deputy.

Sonia Mendoza expressed her respect to people who disagree with what happened in the San Luis Potosí congress, however, she considered that there is not yet a scientific argument that demonstrates what those who assure that there is no life before 12 noon gestation weeks.

There is no scientific proof, not even a pronouncement from some international organization that expresses it, there are judgments, opinions and a host of ideas that I declare respectful of, but it is to treat a subject with consistency and idiosyncrasy of what one represents in the Congress, he indicated.

He explained that since 2009 Acción Nacional presented an initiative to elevate the right to life to a constitutional level, and even, he said, there are two constitutional controversies in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that have been won and sustained, until the last one that was two years ago that he also defended himself and remains firm.

Unfortunately, he pointed out, we now have a federal government that has a majority in 19 local congresses that it can manipulate, and that as we have already seen in the General Congress, both in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate, they want to impose their way of thinking in arbitrary matters without even allowing debate and without admitting positions other than the imposition of this government.

When asked expressly about the activism in favor of abortion by the secretary of the federal government, Olga Sánchez Cordero, the deputy Sonia Mendoza said that the secretary is free to express what her convictions indicate, however, she considered that this respect of being from there and back: I respect his way of thinking but I demand the same, and at this moment in San Luis Potosí most of the deputies of all political factions, we decided to give yes to life because it is a clear reflection of what he perceives the society of our state, and today in San Luis Potosí the citizens asked us to say yes to life, he emphasized.