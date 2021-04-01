With very little fabric !, Daniella Chávez becomes a bunny | Instagram

The beautiful Chilean singer Daniella Chávez has caught the attention of Internet users by showing that she is more than ready for Easter. With very little fabric, the beautiful America’s Cup girlfriend She became a naughty bunny for her followers on Instagram.

While many are pulling out their best swimsuits for this Easter, Daniella Chávez is one step ahead and pulled out a very small pink two-piece swimsuit to become a cute bunny.

The sports commentator shared in her Instagram stories a photograph in which she posed in front with very little fabric and leaving her curvy figure more than visible. The also model She complemented her outfit with pink rabbit ears and a huge chocolate egg in her hand.

More than a cute bunny, Daniella Chavez She looks like a whole bunny from the famous magazine for adults, as I will follow the pendant that she wears on her neck. The ex of Cristiano Ronaldo posed for the camera with a flirtatious grimace and making nature her perfect landscape.

The beautiful Daniella Chávez rose to fame after a rumor emerged of an affair with striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Rumors claimed that this beautiful woman was the cause of the termination of his relationship with the model Irina Shayk.

After this news, Televisa he put his eyes on the beautiful blonde and invited her to be part of his faces in his sports area. This is how Daniella arrived at the Copa América and received the title of The Bride of the Copa América for her charisma and beauty.

Chávez is proud of the success she has achieved. She recently shared a photo shoot with a luxurious truck that she gifted herself. The influencer also dressed in a flirty red dress matching the black automotive bow.

The famous Chilean knew that she would be criticized for publishing the truck, but stressed that she does not do it for showing off but for pride. Daniella Chávez shared that some time ago the goal was to end the day with something to eat and now she feels more than happy to be able to indulge in her work.

This beautiful woman has joined stars like Demi Rose, Celia Lora, Alexa Dellanos and many more among the favorites of ladies and gentlemen on social networks, so there will surely be Daniella for a while.