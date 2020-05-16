No fans, no hugs and no spitting.

The Bundesliga will look very different when it resumes today after a two-month suspension caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no children to accompany the footballers to the field, nor contact between rivals in the tunnel before the game, nor will they shake hands with the referees, the substitute players must wear face masks and keep their distance on the bench and even the goals in empty stadiums They will be somewhat grim given that players have been warned to moderate their festivities.

Coaches will be allowed to remove their face masks to instruct their players, as long as they maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters.

‘VIRTUAL CUBE’

To compensate for the lack of atmosphere in the stadium, Sky TV will offer viewers a new audio option with recording of choirs, chants and reactions from fans according to the development of the matches. The Borussia Mönchengladbach club will incorporate artificial images of real fans in the stands for home games.

Most fans oppose the restart of the league, the latest poll by German broadcasters shows that a growing majority are against it, but soccer authorities were desperate to resume activities as several clubs, including Schalke from the Bundesliga, in advance are on the brink of financial crisis.

Chancellor Angela Merkel finally authorized the restart of the season on May 6 after taking into account the decline in new COVID-19 cases in Germany, although she made it clear that soccer was not on her priority list.

LONG ABSENCE

The last Bundesliga game was held on March 11, when he was beginning to spread in Germany. Ignoring the risk, or perhaps showing indifference to it, hundreds of Borussia Mönchengladbach supporters flocked outside the closed stadium as their team defeated Cologne 2-1. The Gladbach players even came out at the end of the match to celebrate with the fans in a scene that the authorities are determined not to allow to be repeated.

With nine games remaining this season, Bayern Munich faces Union Berlin tomorrow with a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Second place Borussia Dortmund receives Schalke today in the Ruhr derby. Third place Leipzig, one point behind Dortmund, will host Freiburg, and Gladbach, in turn one point below Leipzig, visits Frankfurt, also today.

NO WARRANTIES

But nothing guarantees that the remaining nine days will be carried out.

The league has postponed a decision on what would happen if games are suspended again or the rest of the season is canceled. It is very likely that the positions in the table would be maintained, and the leader would be named champion and the last two places would descend from the division.

More than 20 thousand tests for coronavirus will be carried out on players, the coaching staff and the rest of the club staff as part of the sanitary measures that the league must abide by to resume activities.

The Bundesliga is the first of the top five European leagues to resume. The French league canceled the campaign. Now the Premier League, Series A and the League of Spain will be closely following what happens in Germany and the way in which the authorities of that country face the risk factors that could force them to decree a new period of confinement at the national level. .

9

MATCHES

Most teams are missing to finish the Bundesliga season.

