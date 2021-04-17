With USD 1.7 billion, the US will combat the mutations of the coronavirus

15 minutes. The Government of the President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, announced this Friday an investment of 1.7 billion dollars for the detection, surveillance and mitigation of the mutations of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

At the moment, the original variant of the virus accounts for half of the cases in the country. The rest correspond to mutations of the coronavirus that have reached the US, specifically the British, Brazilian and South African.

According to a statement from the White House, the 1.7 billion dollars will come out of the economic rescue approved in March by Congress, worth 1.9 trillion dollars.

That help to combat the variants will be channeled to the states and other jurisdictions. Will be done through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A good part of the investment, 1,000 million dollars, will be for expand genomic sequencing testing. This technique makes it possible to analyze the mutations that exist in the genes of patients.

The White House indicated that this amount will serve to assist the CDC, states and other territories to improve their ability to identify coronavirus mutations and their circulation among the US population.

The Government intends that with this information the CDC and the states, as well as the local health authorities, can better apply prevention measures against COVID-19.

Amounts and plans

$ 400 million will also be allocated to support initiatives, such as the creation of 6 “centers of excellence in genomic epidemiology” and promoting research in this field. These centers will serve as a link between state health departments and academic institutions.

The White House also said that some of the work areas of these centers will be bioinformatics flows and the integration of genome and epidemiological data.

In addition, The US will allocate 300 million dollars to the creation and support of what it calls “national bioinformatics infrastructure”. That is, a data system that allows quick and effective access to be able to develop concrete actions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The White House explained that scientists use bioinformatics and computing to analyze how pathogens spread and mutate. This can help prevent disease outbreaks.

The $ 300 million investment will support this field through the US public health system. In this way, build a unified system for sharing and analyzing data.

This amount will also be used to increase the training of sequencing experts and to expand a CDC scholarship program in bioinformatics.