With two strips, Noelia covers her beautiful charms. On video! | Instagram

Besides being an excellent singer And a businesswoman, Noelia is a professional model thanks to her content, she keeps her fans more than aware of what she publishes, especially with one of her most recent videos where she appears barely covering her beautiful charms with two white strips.

Cable clarify that it is not literally wearing “strips” on its curvy figureInstead, the garments she is wearing are the tiniest and makes her charms look even more than they usually do.

Noelia He knows the taste of his fans and he knows what they like to see, so his content on many occasions we find this type of images either in photo or video like the one he shared 19 hours ago on Instagram.

Also read: Mia Khalifa shows off her enormous charms while sunbathing!

The purpose of this video was to promote your page OnlyFansSurely on this account she has already become a celebrity like other stars have been launching for a long time, one of the most recent is Yanet García, the well-known model and former weather girl.

In the images of the video of the singer we see that her figure literally looks from head to toe, the first shot of the camera starts from her feet, Noelia is wearing long boots and especially with high heels as we usually see her wearing her footwear.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Little by little she runs her shapely legs and we see her also wearing a kind of micro skirt in white with some shiny details, this measures a few centimeters only, at the top it has a strapless made of the same fabric, but on the front it has a kind of mooring that lets its charms show a little.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

At the moment the video has more than 72 thousand reproductions and no comments, not due to the fact that it has left her fans with their mouths open, which for sure was like that, but because the businesswoman blocked the comment box, as she has done. at other times, it is sporadic so she will have her reasons.

The beautiful hazel-eyed blonde continues to share content on Instagram despite the fact that a few weeks ago she had commented that she would withdraw from the application and move to CelebrityiffyPerhaps his fans will be taking advantage of the fact that he has not changed yet to continue watching his cute content.