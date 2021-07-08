With tremendous dental floss, Cardi B “dogged” on her back and caused havoc on Instagram



Cardi B wreaks havoc on Instagram by laying on her back with tremendous dental floss to do one of her usual “perreos.”

Photo: Robin Marchant. / .

Hiphop singer Cardi B unleashed a collective havoc on Instagram by being seen with minimal dental floss and “dancing” from behind. Obviously, the rapper’s account blew up in comments. The floss that you wore He was so small and so light in color that you could hardly see that he was wearing anything.

But not only your dental floss He was the protagonist, his tattoos were too. They are large and colorful and adorn their explosive attributes. The hair was tied up in a high pony tail with long black extensions. What could not be determined is whether this “perreo” of Cardi B is recent or if this video was saved for later.

Remember that Cardi B She left everyone on a heel recently when she stepped onto the BET Awards stage in a tight black bodysuit and making it clear that she’s months pregnant. The rapper still gave everything for everything on the stage and the literal audience went crazy, because not only did she accompany her husband Offset to sing but moved his fans. Obviously pregnant and all Cardi B’s particular “perreo” made itself felt on stage.

Later and once the news was released, Cardi B published in his Instagram account a photo session in which she showed off her advanced pregnancy totally naked and covering her breasts with her hands. Behind was her husband Offset, who in another of the photographs lays a breast on the singer’s hand.

This same image was published by him in his Instagram account the singer and announced that he would become a father for the fifth time. The rapper also has three children from previous relationships and Kulture who is the daughter they have in common with Cardi B and the one who is already a star of social networks.

The child the couple is expecting is a boy and they are very happy with the good news. There is no doubt that both knew how to outwit the press, who did not suspect for any moment that Cardi B is pregnant. In fact, the rapper spent a long time without posting anything on social media, but there was much speculation as to whether it would come with a new release and it turns out that the good news was much better.

Their three-year-old daughter, Kulture, recently gave them a good scare, as she was bitten by a mosquito and, because she did not know that she was allergic to them, her face swelled to the point that you could not see her eyes. Cardi B and Offset they let it be known that they were super nervous and sad to see little Kulture, whose birthday is on Saturday, like this. I hope you can celebrate your birthday in style as you have always done.