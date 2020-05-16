Like most athletes, the fighter Cláudia Gadelha needed to reinvent herself to continue with her training. Without a gym, she set up a structure in the garage of her home in order to keep herself in shape to face the American Angela Hill. The two face off this Saturday, in Jacksonville, in the United States, for the third UFC event during the pandemic caused by the covid-19.

“I already had the project to build a gym in the garage at my home in New Jersey, so I took the time to do that. Sijara Eubanks, who fought last Wednesday, 13, moved here during this period to to train together. We filmed our training and sent video to the coaches to correct it and so we continued to prepare “, says Gadelha.

The Brazilian has not yet fought in 2020. She had to deal with two canceled matches. The first was against Alexa Grasso, an opponent who did not hit the weight. As a result, the fight against Marina Rodriguez failed to be marked because of the pandemic.

“I didn’t fight, but I kept in shape and I was waiting for the UFC to reschedule another fight for me. They got Marina Rodriguez, but she asked for time to prepare. Then they scheduled for May 2 and I went back to New Jersey to prepare for this fight. Only they saw that they would not be able to bring Marina because of the pandemic. Angela Hill agreed to fight, but asked for more time. I even slowed down, but I didn’t stop, “says fighter.

Gadelha says he confirmed himself with the idea that he would not fight until he got a call from his manager. “Two weeks ago I already knew I wouldn’t fight and I decided to eat something I liked. When I took a cookie in my hand, my manager called me talking about the fight. At the time I threw the cookie aside and said ‘come on ‘”.

Following the recommendations of the organization and health authorities, Gadelha says he is taking all possible precautions to avoid being contaminated. “The UFC is having a very safe event. I am following the measures they are applying to also keep me safe.”

When analyzing Angela Hill, the Brazilian does not say that the duel will not be easy. “She has been evolving a lot and has been training more with Dominick Cruz. We studied this part a lot. However, I believe that I am more complete as an MMA fighter and it will be a great fight.”

UFC: Overeem vs. Harris

May 16, 2020, in Jacksonville (USA)

MAIN CARD (22:00 GMT):

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight: Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

PRELIMINARY CARD (7:20 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Heavyweight: Rodrigo Zé Colmeia vs. Don’Tale Mayes

