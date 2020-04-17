A new challenge, which is also a great opportunity for all poker players who dream of shining in the game, was launched last week. This is the SuperPoker Team Pro, a competition with online and live stages, in which competitors will fight for more than R $ 100 thousand in prizes and the glory of becoming the first SuperPoker Team Pro in history.

The process that will enshrine another national poker champion consists of the following: the first mandatory step is to register on the official website by clicking here. Just complete your details and indicate the accounts on the three partner sites (Bodog, Liga Online H2 Brasil and partypoker). If you don’t have an account on any of them yet, check out the tutorials on the SuperPoker Team Pro. These are short videos that show you how to create your account on partner sites.

Registrations with incorrect information on any of the sites will not be valid and, therefore, will not accumulate points for the ranking. After signing up and clicking on the confirmation link, you will be eligible to participate in the challenge.

Online tournaments will be played on three SuperPoker partner platforms: Bodog, Liga Online H2 Brasil and partypoker. There will be four months of disputes, with two tournaments per week, and buy-ins of US $ 5.50 (Bodog and partypoker) and R $ 27 (Liga Online H2 Brasil). If you have any questions about how to deposit on the sites, no problem. Trust Fichas is a sponsor of the SuperPoker Team Pro and offers several fast and secure deposit options.

Players will accumulate points in the monthly ranking, with the champion each month earning an iPhone 11 64GB. In addition, the top 10 scorers will guarantee the classification for the Online Semifinal. Forty players will face each other at partypoker until there are six participants left. They will be qualified for the Grand Final Live and will win a complete package for the WSOP Brazil 2020. This includes airfare, accommodation and the buy-in of a side event. The champion will establish himself as the SuperPoker Team Pro, playing the WSOP Brazil Main Event and the complete BSOP season in 2021 without putting his hand in his pocket.

In addition to freerolling all stages of the largest poker circuit in the southern hemisphere, the player will be closely monitored by SuperPoker in their battle at the tables. As a great champion, you will play with the SuperPoker Team Pro patch printed on your chest. However, it is not only the first place that will leave with the chafer. Throughout the contest, players will also be able to win poker courses at Inagame and online tournament tickets.

What are you waiting for to fight for this mountain of prizes? Enter the site, check all the details, create your accounts and register. From there, just show your skill at the tables to climb the ranking and prove why you deserve to become another national poker super star.

