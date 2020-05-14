Amid the growth of confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil, the resumption of football is still undefined. O Palm Trees is one of the teams that defend that it is not the time to return to training and the opinion is shared by the athletes in the squad. Even youngsters from the base, like Renan Victor, 17, are against it.

“I am very anxious to get back on the pitch, I miss it a lot. I hope that when we get back, I will be in the best possible way to maintain the high level of last year. Despite that, I think it is necessary to wait a little while, because the number of deaths and cases is very high. We must cherish the lives of all people “, commented the athlete, promoted to the under-20 team this season.

Renan Victor defends Palmeiras in the grassroots categories (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, Palmeiras made the decision to suspend the activities of the entire football department. Thus, athletes need to maintain fitness in their respective homes.

With Renan Victor, it was no different. The young palmeirense revealed that he even has the help of his brother, graduated in Physical Education, to keep his work up to date. In addition, he also reported the leisure activities he performs to relax.

“Complicated this period, because we had a good pre-season. Almost starting the Copa do Brasil, we were picking up pace and rapport, but this happened and we had to stop for the sake of everyone’s health. So, now we are training at home to keep what was being done. Interleaving between the schedule of Palmeiras and my brother, who spends some training to help me. This helps to gain an extra load, to have a stronger rhythm. And, when I finish, I play video games, watch series and I really try to relax at home “, concluded the defender.

Sports Gazette





.