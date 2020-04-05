The fitness coach showed her shapely figure wearing a tight sports outfit

Yanet García

Photo:

Diego Bonilla / Reform Agency

Yanet García He continues to fall in love with his Instagram followers and wasting sensuality with tight leggings.

Once again, the statuesque fitness girl caused a stir by sharing an image on her Instagram account, where she showed her shapely figure wearing a tight blue sports outfit with which she posed wasting sensuality and beauty.

This time the girlfriend of Lewis Howes He did not accompany the image with one of his motivational phrases, but he showed that each image he shares is with special dedication to his 13.1 million followers that he has on the famous social network.

Among the thousands of comments he received Yanet, highlights the reaction of her boyfriend, who sent several fire emojis and a heart.

The postcard in which the former host of the program ‘Hoy’ posed slightly with her back to the camera, also allowed her followers to admire her rear turning perfectly and in just a few hours the 29-year-old model also generated close to 200 thousand red hearts and hundreds of reactions in which his fans sent congratulatory comments and burning compliments.

.