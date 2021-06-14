With three debutants and 17 casualties: this is how the Vinotinto del Pride played against Brazil at the opening of the Copa América



Despite the efforts, Venezuela was beaten by Brazil (3-0).

Photo: Nelson Almeida / . / .

Venezuela was beaten by Brazil (3-0) at the opening of the Copa América 2020. The “Red wine“Beyond the result, he showed a lot of pride and love for colors in one of the most complicated days in its history: faced the game with 17 casualties, most of them for COVID-19.

Venezuela had the following casualties due to injury: Salomón Rondón, Yordan Osorio, Darwin Machís, Yeferson Soteldo, Yangel Herrera and Jhon Murillo. Six casualties of weight. All with usual titles in the national team.

For COVID-19, the nightmare got too bad: Rafael Romo, Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Roberto Rosales, Rómulo Otero, Josef Martínez, Jefferson Savarino, Tomás Rincón, Rolf Feltscher, Wilker Ángel and Jhonder Cádiz (unofficial). 11 casualties. Between 8 and 9 regular players.

Losses of Venezuela for the Copa América: Injury:

Solomon Rondon

Yordan osorio

Darwin Machís COVID19 unofficially:

Rafael Romo

Mikel Villanueva

John chancellor

Roberto Rosales

Romulo Otero

Josef Martinez

Jefferson Savarino

Thomas Rincon – Mario Alberto Sánchez (@MarioSanchezVe) June 13, 2021

Pride Vinotinto

Venezuela played an expected match: it locked itself in its field, waiting for Brazil and trying, as far as possible, to carry out counterattacks. Nothing simple.

After forgiving on more than one occasion, the reigning Copa América champion opened the scoring in a double play in the area: the opportune Marquinhos sent it to save at 23 ′.

Gooooooooooal from Brazil! 🔥😎 The green yellow put the first from a corner kick. How many more will fall? 🔥 🇧🇷 1-0 🇻🇪 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/mUpmpEeytP pic.twitter.com/tOWvxYHD0O – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 13, 2021

The goal did not disrupt those led by José Peseiro, who remained focused on preventing further damage. The occasional intervention by goalkeeper Joel Graterol saved Vinotinto. 1-0 at halftime. Acceptable considering the context of the match.

In the second half the trend continued, until a penalty committed at 63 ′ by Yohan Cumana opened the window for Neymar’s goal.

Gooooooooooal from Brazil! 🔥 Neymar makes good the penalty and doubles the advantage of the canarinha. 😎 🇧🇷 2-0 🇻🇪 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/mUpmpEeytP pic.twitter.com/25T840m8g7 – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 13, 2021

Neymar himself closed the win at minute 89 ′, taking advantage of a filtered ball that could not cut a central vinotinto. Faced with the goalkeeper’s bilge, the PSG star continued his career to the bottom line. He put a center that Gabriel Barbosa took advantage of with an empty goal.

Gooooooal from Brazil! 🔥 Neymar removes the goalkeeper as boss and leaves it to GabiGol only to get his chest. 😎 🇧🇷 3-0 🇻🇪 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/mUpmpEeytP pic.twitter.com/DKIdvG1J0Y – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 13, 2021

The win was fair. Brazil dominated throughout the game. Venezuela never disturbed its rival, so it was impossible to think of another result. It took a perfect defense to dream of adding to the host and great favorite.

However, public opinion agreed that due to the context, Vinotinto’s performance was more than worthy. The players who took to the field of the National Stadium in Brasilia had never trained together. Everything was improvised and without room for improvement.

Three players debuted with the Venezuelan jersey: Adrián Martínez, Yohan Cumana and Edson Castillo. All three play in the first division of Venezuelan soccer. And three were the players who repeated the starting 11 against Uruguay, for the South American Qualifiers towards Qatar 2022.

The debutants 🆚 Brazil 🇧🇷 • Adrián Martínez # 441

Played ⌚ 90 • Yohan Cumana # 442

Played ⌚ 90 • Edson Castillo # 443

He played ⌚ 6 # Vinotinto # CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/71DOs2XI65 – Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@ RaulZambrano7) June 14, 2021

Is pride enough? Obviously not. But those selected by José Peseiro took a step that will probably advance the renovation of pieces in the Venezuelan group.

The defeat against Brazil was in the budget, with or without casualties. And because of the way it happened, beyond the win, there was the illusion and desire in the fans to see this team in the next matches, against the direct rivals of the group. That will be the great test.

For now, this match will remain to be remembered, due to the forms and the sentiment generated. Yesterday the Vinotinto of pride was born.