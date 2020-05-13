After resuming its activities last Saturday (9) with very high level duels at UFC 249, Ultimate holds a new edition this Wednesday (13), also in Jacksonville, Florida (USA), with UFC Fight Night 171, which it will start at 19h (Brasília time) and, once again, there will be no public presence in the arena, due to the global coronavirus pandemic and the prevention measures adopted by the American authorities.

The event will have in its main fight the duel between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira, valid for the light heavyweight category. In the co-main event, for the heavyweight division, Ben Rothwell and Ovince St-Preux promise a duel of styles, where the expectation is that the fight between them will end before the three rounds. It is also worth mentioning that the card had a last-minute embezzlement after Karl Roberson was removed from the edition for being “sick” after the weight loss process. The middleweight would face Marvin Vettori on UFC Jacksonville’s main card.

In addition to Glover Teixeira, two other Brazilians will be in action on the UFC Jacksonville card. For the heavyweight, Philipe Lins will make his debut in the organization in a duel against the experienced Andrei Arlovski, while in the lightweight division, Thiago Moisés will face the American Michael Johnson.

Glover seeks new victory aiming for the Top 5

Brazilian Glover Teixeira (30-7-0) will be responsible for leading this Wednesday’s card. Currently in the eighth place in the light heavyweight ranking, the miner from Sobrália has been packed for a sequence of three victories. In his last fight, in September 2019, he won the Russian Nikita Krylov.

His opponent will be American Anthony Smith (32-14-0), who comes from a submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson in June. Current division number four, “Lionheart” competed for the under-93 kg belt last year and was defeated by champion Jon Jones by decision. Glover, it is worth mentioning, has already declared that he hopes to beat Anthony Smith, enter the Top 5 of the light heavyweights, make another fight and win another chance to dispute the title.

Brazilian debut and Thiago Moisés looking for recovery

The card will also mark the debut of a new Brazilian in the organization. Potiguar Philipe Lins (14-3-0) is 34 years old and has won four in a row – three by knockout and one by submission. His first UFC fight will be against one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division in history, Belarusian Andrei Arlovski (28-19-0). But the veteran, who was even champion of the category, does not live a good time. Arlovski suffered four losses in his last four fights. In the most recent, he was knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 29 seconds.

Completing the Brazilian team at the event, lightweight Thiago Moisés (12-4-0) faces American Michael Johnson. Coming from a setback in his last fight, the São Paulo native from Indaiatuba was hired by the UFC after participating in the Brazilian version of the Contender Series and has 12 wins and four losses in his career. Michael Johnson (19-15-0) is another veteran of the event who is not in his best phase, with five losses in the last seven fights.

FULL CARD:

UFC Fight Night 171

Jacksonville, Florida (USA)

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Main Card

Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince St-Preux

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Bantamweight: Ricky Simón vs. Ray Borg

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moisés

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Morales

Featherweight: Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman vs. Ike Villanueva

