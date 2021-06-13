with threats but still bullish

S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35: Threats but still bullish

Europe it closes one more good week. The IBEX 35 has risen 1.28% to close at 9,205, the EURO STOXX 50 has left a new all-time high at 4,129 and closed the week with a rise of 0.91%. The DAX it left a new all-time high on Monday at 15,732 and closed the week practically flat, + 0.002%. Finally the Italian index MIBTtel it closed at an annual maximum, accompanying the evolution of the rest of the indices.

S & P500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Dax, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35, Cac: weekly variation

In U.S.A This week, it is worth noting the new all-time high for the S&P 500 at 4,248 closing at a single index point of the high. the one that has performed the worst is the DOW JONES Ind which has fallen 0.80% but is only 1.77% from its annual maximum.

The NASDAQ 100 closes the fourth week in a row with increases and remains only 0.54% from breaking its historical maximum thanks to the new push from large technology companies, among which the weekly increases of: Adobe (+7.29 %) and Amazon (+ 4.39%).

Technological weekly variation Big Tech

The FAAMG rises have come despite lawmakers seeking major antitrust reforms that could reshape Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. These companies could be forced to review their business practices under a broad set of antitrust reforms introduced by a bipartisan group of House lawmakers on Friday, June 11.

The sectors that have risen the most from the S&P 500 have been Health (XLV) +2.01; Real State (XLRE) + 1.97% and Technology (XLK) + 1.39%. The worst, the Financial (XLF) which has fallen 2.37% due to the decline in the yield of the 10-year bonds.

SITUATION

Inflation

A lousy CPI data much worse than expected, with a rise to 5.0% in May compared to the 4.7% expected and an underlying CPI that has risen to 3.8%, the highest since 1992, far from slowing down the rises in the bags, drove them after the data came out.

Many readings of the data can be made, the first is that investors are believing the Fed and expect the rise in the CPI to be temporary despite the fact that many of the great analysts of the large entities think that it has come to stay.

Another reading to argue the rise is the second and very strong rise in the prices of car and truck rentals, which reflected a rise of 110% year-on-year in May, together with domestic services, which rose 13.7%.

Inflation in the US

Regardless of both, what cannot be ignored is that the underlying CPI leaves the highest rise in 30 years.

The tapering is about to fall

As . reported on July 10, “While the Federal Reserve has publicly pledged to keep interest rates close to zero, and hikes are not contemplated until the end of next year at the earliest, official comments on inflationary pressures could become a chorus in the coming months, making the reduction a more concrete prospect and likely increase in volatility in global financial markets.

For some developed economies, a return to pre-pandemic conditions means that the withdrawal of the central bank stimulus is already in the works.

Meanwhile, the most vulnerable central banks are strengthening their financial systems to prevent the kind of capital flight that hit emerging markets during the 2013 “taper tantrum,” which was sparked by simple signs of tightening from the Fed after years of super easy policy implemented during the Global Financial Crisis. “

Fed balance

It continues to grow and is already very close to 8 trillion dollars (7.952 billion), which continues to push up the S & P500 as seen in the following graph.

S & P500 and the Fed Balance Sheet

In Europe, the governor of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde, in her remarks last Thursday, dismissed the anticipated end of the ECB’s monetary crisis plan: “We are still a long way from our (inflation) target of about 2%” , although they revised their growth forecasts upwards. Likewise, he said that the recovery so far does not mean that they can change the direction taken by the ECB and that they will continue with the purchase of assets “to avoid a tightening of financing conditions”

ECB balance sheet and inflation in the Euro Zone

As can be seen in the previous graph, the liquidity injections of the ECB have brought the Eurozone CPI to the level of 2% year-on-year.

Bonds

Global bonds tumbled and yields rose after US inflation figures. US 10-year yields hit 1.52% and ended the week at 1.454.

The bond problem is also very complex. During the last days there has been a significant closing of shorts on the one hand, on the other it must be taken into account that excess liquidity could be taking their toll.

Banks have excess liquidity. What a year ago was one of the most feared problems due to foreseeable defaults and bankruptcies, liquidity injections from central banks and especially the FED are causing excess liquidity from credit institutions to make the FED raise the interest rate you charge banks for excess bank reserves. Consequently, what banks do is go buy bonds, all said in a very simplistic way.

TECHNICAL SITUATION

USA

The upward trend in the S & P500 continues for another week, with the rest of the indices on the way to new historical highs with the exception of the Dow Jones Ind. Which has closed the week in negative, leaving a small black candle and divergence with the S & P500, but which it has not broken any support levels.

In the technological indices they still show divergences but that could be on the way to be resolved if they continue the upward path.

If so, Wall Street could surprise us with new highs that would require a clear and strong upside candle to be reliable.

The long-term uptrend is indisputable, many want to see one top after another and raise their predictions, but turning the trend is very difficult. Of course, changing over and over the upward forecasts in some way will be right, but technically the charts that are our basic instrument of analysis say what they say, for the moment bullish.

Obviously one day or another it will make a ceiling and will be marked by clear divergences between some indices and others, but in the meantime, for months and to date it is wanting to put doors to the field.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on weekly chart

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on weekly chart

Meanwhile, we can see transfers and divergences in the short term but they are temporary as long as they do not break supports. These short divergences give rise to lateralizations and some assignments but for now, they continue to mark maximums and wanting to determine a ceiling at the moment is technically speaking not to be silent.

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

S&P 500, DOW JONES Ind, NASDAQ 100 and Russell 2000 on daily chart

Europe

The European indices show strength and are clearly bullish, supported mainly by the banking and automotive sectors, although this week they had declines.

However, DAX, EURO STOXX 50 and the rest of the indices are strong and advance with certain divergences in the short term but their upward trend is even clearer than in the Wall Street indices.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on weekly chart

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on weekly chart

The Ibex 35 continues without losing its bullish guideline, so its short-term trend has not changed either.

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

DAX, EURO STOXX 50, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 on daily chart

