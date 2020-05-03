We always say that having good accessories is key to enjoying a good smartphone experience. From the charger to the covers, It all contributes to making us enjoy our terminal more.

And today, we are going to show you a most curious accessory, which will make it easier for you to charge your mobile, even if you have the plug far from the table, or the cable does not reach it, since will allow you to literally leave your terminal on the wall so it’s near the charger.

This is the support you need for the cable to reach the mobile

Charging the mobile is something we have to do every day, and the truth is that, with all the hours we spend in front of it, There are many occasions when we simply leave it charging without needing to be using it while. But unfortunately, there are times when the cable does not reach the plug, and we cannot leave it on a reliable surface. And this is where this support comes into play.

And, you can stick this to a large number of surfaces, such as wallpaper, glass, stainless steel, wood or metal, so it is ideal to leave it in a room, or even in the bathroom, to leave it there while you shower, and that you have no problem with the length of the cables.

And yes, it is true that you could buy longer cables, but the truth is that these can cause you even more headaches due to everything they occupy, and that they can be a big hindrance while they are not being used. And there are situations, like the ones we have told you, in which it is more convenient to have a stable place where you can leave your mobile.

Its installation is more than easy, since it has 3M bands on the back that will stick easily to the surfaces we have mentioned before, and the non-slip pads that it has on the back will fix its position a little more support. Yes, choose well the place where you are going to place it, because, once put, it is not advisable to change it.

The size of your mobile does not have to worry, unless you have an Energizer P18K with dimensions totally exaggerated in terms of thickness. And is that, This support is capable of supporting all types of phones and tablets. So it is ideal, whatever device you want to insert into it.

As I have told you before, I consider that it is a most useful accessory, which allows to end many entanglements, cable breakage problems, and more problems that arise when we face the tricky situation that the cables do not arrive where they should, something that usually ends with broken cables.

