With this video Honda previews the interior design of its next cars

At the time of create a new model brands must pay attention to endless details. That it is beautiful, and enters through the eye, is of vital importance, since a large part of its sales are produced by the “infatuation” of customers. But the exterior aesthetics is not the only element that should be pampered. The technique, the powertrain or the level of safety is also important. That, not to mention the cabin, the space in which we spend the most time.

Yes, because a car is beautiful is a plus, but that the interior is practical, easy to clean and intuitive to use it’s what makes it comfortable. Therefore, if brands spend thousands of hours to design the bodywork of their models, they spend the same or more time in their interiors. Sling It is one of the latest brands that has given a twist to the interior of its models and with this video it shows us what has been the path they have chosen for it.

Honda will bet on simplicity and ergonomics in its future creations

According to the brand, “simplicity and something” interior design philosophy is inspired by classic Honda. This will help improve the driving experience, reducing and eliminating the complexity of use and enhancing the user experience through thoughtful design. For this they present a renewed approach in which the binomial “Man-maximum / Machine-minimum” Expands the space available in the cabin.

If you look at the dashboard of the Honda E: Prototype we can see these characteristics. There is a restrained size configurable digital instrument cluster. To complement the information we have a central touch screen located in top floating position. The number of controls is reduced to a minimum, leaving those of the climate control. Nor can we ignore the thin “A” pillars that improve vision and lighting input.

According statements by Johnathan Norman, Creative Director of Honda Interior Design in the US,

“The simplicity in design requires not only a solid philosophy, but also a discipline towards user experience» […] “We’ve heard from designers working for other brands who say they were inspired by the simple, human-centered design of the old Honda. Well, so do we! “

For now Honda has not announced which will be the first model that will debut this interior design philosophy. We will have to wait for its release schedule to be fulfilled to verify it. In any case, do you like how the interior of the next Honda models will be? Me…

