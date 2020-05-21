Let’s teach you how can you move multiple apps at once on iOS, since it is a not very intuitive method and that Apple does not indicate anything in the process of setting up the phone. One of the biggest limitations of Apple’s mobile operating system compared to Android is the main desktop, which is quite restrictive in iOS.

With this simple trick you can move apps in bulk, instead of going one by one, the method that most users follow when we want to drag an application from one desktop to another.

The “secret” long press

Here I was thinking I knew how to use my phone lol pic.twitter.com/phFRkoWhzJ – MADELEINE 🥀 (@madeleinemua) May 20, 2020

The traditional method of moving applications on the iPhone is simple: we make a long press on the application in question. From there, we can move it between desks or insert it into a folder. The little trick that is not so well known is that we can move the applications that we want at the same time. You can check it out on video on the TikTok profile of who posted this cheat, Jessica Wang.

You must select the app as always with a long press. While holding it down, tap the other apps with another finger so that they all come together and you can move them.

To do this we just have to long press on one of the applications that we want to move. Once we have it selected, we make a short press (a tap) on the applications that we want to move. Thus, all applications will be grouped and we can either move them within a folder or change them on the desktop, position, etc.

That’s how simple the method is for move app blocks simultaneously on iOS, something very useful when we want to reorganize the desktop completely and we don’t want to move them one by one, which can be quite tedious.

Share



With this trick you can move several applications at once on the iPhone desktop