With this teaser video the Nissan Patrol Nismo announces its official debut

Few models, today, can boast of the Nissan Patrol resume. The first generation of this legendary all-terrain vehicle came to the world in 1951 and had 4W60 as its internal development code. At that time its sale was limited to the Japanese market and was inspired by the original Jeep Willys. Over the years it has evolved into a legend that has even deserved the development of Nismo sports versions.

The current generation is marketed in the US and the Middle East, although with a different approach and commercial name. The Yankee model is called Armada and it is more luxurious and technological. On the other hand, the oriental one is more rough and crude and maintains the name Patrol. But it is not the only difference that exists between one and the other, because in a few hours there will be another one. We refer to the arrival of a very special version: the Nissan patrol nismo.

The new Nissan Patrol Nismo will debut on March 31

The first time that Nissan dared to launch a Patrol Nismo was in 2015. Its level of sales and general reception was so high that in this new generation it has wanted to maintain the tradition. If you do a bit of memory, we already present the changes that this renewed Patrol assumed. Well, a few months have been enough for the engineers of the Japanese firm to finish the mechanical adaptation work.

Thanks to a short teaser video, we know that the official debut of the new Nissan Patrol Nismo will take place in a few hours. To be exact, if everything goes as planned by the brand, the event will take place on March 31st. It will be then when we know how its aesthetics and, above all, the technical part evolves. However, you do not have to be a lynx to know that you will have a sportier bumper and ones more aggressive headlights.

The rear will also update its imprint, with darker headlights and a sporty diffuser. Another detail that will not be missing will be the typical red line that accompanies all Nismo creations. Still, what really matters will be under its hood. According to various sources, the 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine would deliver a generous 434 hp (319 kW) of power. To manage this potential it will have a recalibrated suspension and more powerful brakes.

The saddest thing of all is that This Nissan Patrol Nismo will not be sold in the United States or Europe. Only those who live in the Middle East will be able to enjoy it. However, we will be very attentive to its debut, because from time to time an import unit escapes.

