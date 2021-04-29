With this swimsuit Alexa Dellanos is the favorite of Internet users | INSTAGRAM

The promised is debt and the beautiful model and influencer Alexa Dellanos knows it since she started this year 2021 made a promise that he would spend as much of his time as possible in a bathing suit and demonstrated it using a blue swimsuit pretty cute that it perfectly adorned her charms, made her a social media favorite once again.

That’s right, I don’t need much to become the favorite blonde of Internet users who many of them consider her loyal fans are always there to support her when she uploads a Photography As attractive as she is, she is also sharing it among her friends so that they do not miss it and that they can enjoy her beauty just like them.

So far there are more than 50,000 people who have given them or I like and thousands more who commented, giving their opinions and expressing everything they thought when they saw the photograph, helping them a lot to grow their numbers and to continue working on what they most like to model for their fans.

In the photograph he only wears his turquoise swimsuit some white sunglasses and a white sarong that was tied around the hips to continue the attractive entertainment that was formed around the publication.

The beautiful daughter of Milka Dellanos was in a heavenly place where we can see a golf course with its green plains, bushes and of course palm trees that occur in that place because it is very close to the ocean.

Probably the photo was taken by her boyfriend Alec Monopoly who also came to comment on his publication showing him that he is also very aware of everything that goes up and that he loves her above all things as she is, accepting her career as a model and supporting her even in the production of the photos.

There is no doubt that the beautiful American model does not stop sharing these beautiful snapshots of her and her beauty as well as her stories, where she always ends up showing that she also has a very beautiful personality that her fans also adore.

