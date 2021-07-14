With this simple trick you will save up to 64% of money in the supermarket

A simple trick that will save you money at the supermarket. Photo: ..

In times of inflation like the one we live in, good budget management is more important than ever to avoid wasting money on unnecessary products.

That tactic is especially important when shopping at the grocery store, due to the rise in food. The typical American family spent about $ 387 a month, or about $ 4,643 a year, on groceries, according to the latest analysis by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics cited by CNBC. That figure should be higher due to the current inflationary process.

One of the easier tactics to save money on groceries may seem obvious, but we often forget it: don’t go to the supermarket hungry.

You can spend up to 64% more

It is not a simple perception: it is proven by scientific research. A report published in 2015 by a team of researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of Southern California revealed that the hungriest shoppers can spend up to 64% more on purchases, including non-food items, than those who go to the store on a full stomach.

The most advisable thing then is to determine in advance what foods you want to prepare and eat and make a shopping list based on the ingredients you need. You should also check her pantry and refrigerator to make sure she doesn’t have those items before adding them to your list.

There are several apps that can help you put together the list. Cozi Family Organizer can automatically generate a shopping list based on recipes you add through its shared shopping list feature, while Our Groceries syncs with smart devices to make it easier to add items to your list as it depletes. .

It is also worth taking advantage of the food offers in the markets and buying fruits and vegetables in season.

Impulse purchases are avoided in online orders

Although online purchases can be more expensive, they are more effective in avoiding those impulse purchases that you would make if you went to the supermarket. If you select the option to collect your purchase, you may also be able to avoid paying additional shipping fees.

For online purchases it is important to note that some services can be more expensive online, so be sure to take the time to compare prices and offers. Also some services offer juicy discounts on the first purchases, which is worth taking advantage of these opportunities as well.

In summary: make a detailed and careful list before going to the supermarket or buying online and if you prefer to go to the market in person, go with a full stomach.

